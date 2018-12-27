Home destroyed by fire on Christmas

A Knox County family lived out a nightmare on Christmas Day as they watched their home and all its belongings succumb to fire.

The home, belonging to Bill M. and Carol Miller of Kay Jay Camp Road, caught fire before 7:30 a.m.

According to their son, Bill Miller, nearly everything was lost. “They got up Chistmas morning chatting about breakfast when all the smoke alarms went off. Mom and my niece went looking where they found fire in the master bedroom closet where the water heater was. The flame was too much so they got out. We were able to get wallets and meds but all of their medical stuff was lost, as mom was getting out they called 911. Lost everything that had been handed down in the family.”

