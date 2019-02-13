Homeless Numbers Are In

A feature in last week’s paper was the 2019 K-Count, a homeless survey, through KCEOC. At the time of publication, the numbers had not been tallied. Now, the numbers are in and this year’s homeless count is 56.

While last year’s number was 96, that doesn’t mean there are fewer homeless people in Knox County.

According to KCEOC’s Homeless Services Manager, Beverly Isom, the number was down this year due to the frigid temperatures on the day the count was held. Simply put, when temperatures are at such a bitter level, people do not want to come out of whatever makeshift shelter they have.

