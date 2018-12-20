Homelessness addressed as winter nears

As of KCEOC’s last K-Count Survey, there are 96 street homeless people in Knox County. With colder weather creeping into southeastern Kentucky, Mayor David Thompson is preparing the city to step up and help our own.

“We’re seeing homeless people all over the place. At EK Wood, the laundry mat, behind businesses. Around central air units, you’ll see little cardboard structures built,” explained Thompson. “Somebody’s got to step up and pull everybody together.”

