HOMEMAKER WANTED – for light house cleaning for Knox County HELP Agency. All requirements and benefits will be discussed at the interview. Send resume to:
Lois Helton, Director
POB 1198
Barbourville, KY 40906. To request an application, call 546-5191 Tues. or Thurs. Position will be filled immediately. Excellent opportunity. In business 42 years.
