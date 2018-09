A Flat Lick man is in jail after he allegedly tried to rob a home.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department rushed to a home on Possum Hollow Road on Friday, September 14 in response to a reported intruder.

According to reports, when Deputy Hunter Luttrell arrived at the Flat Lick home, the alleged intruder was being held at gunpoint by the resident.

You must be logged in to view this content.