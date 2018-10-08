‘Hope’ in rebranding of clinic

All good things are ever-changing. That’s why the treatment center SelfRefind is now changing its name to Spero Health.

Josh Collett, a representative of the Barbourville branch of the newly-named Spero (meaning ‘hope’ in latin) Health, spoke to UNITE members at its October meeting Tuesday. Collett shared information about what life-changing services Spero Health offers.

The organization helps people that struggle with drug addiction get their lives back. They do this by offering counseling, appointments with a physician, and more.

