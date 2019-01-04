Hope springs eternal for local golf course

It was the end of the road for Indian Springs Golf Course when Board President, Sonny Lawson looked at his books recently.

Even though he said he can “distinctly remember” a time when demand for memberships was so high, there was a wait list for those who wanted to hit the links in Knox County. Those days are over.

Now, a potential partnership has got members and shareholders excited for the only active golf course in Knox County to reclaim its glory again.

“We are very lucky,” said Lawson, as a unanimous vote, on Thursday night, gave the board authority to enter into a lease agreement for the maintenance and operation of the course.

Check in with the Mountain Advocate on January 10, to see what’s in store.