Hoskins’ life celebrated where he served

Steve Hoskins was remembered by friends and family on Friday.

Not only a devoted husband and father, he was the Vice President of Business and Financial Services at Union College. “He dedicated his life to Union,” said his nephew, Jimmy Mills. “You can tell that today,” he said referring to the scores of people who turned out for his services at Conway Boatman Chapel.

“Steve was a professional person, but also had a very humorous side,” he continued. “He loved to have the last laugh.”

You must be logged in to view this content.