Hoskins remembered

By Brooke Cole Stansbury

Steve Hoskins was remembered by friends and family on Friday.

Not only a devoted husband and father, he was the Vice President of Business and Financial Services at Union College. “He dedicated his life to Union,” said his nephew, Jimmy Mills. “You can tell that today,” he said referring to the scores of people who turned out for his services at Conway Boatman Chapel.

“Steve was a professional person, but also had a very humorous side,” he continued. “He loved to have the last laugh.”

That sentiment was seconded by Rev. Robert Girard who said, “He was a great brother-in-law, (and) a good part of our family. He liked to have a good time: full of laughter, but with a dry sense of humor that he could work into any conversation.”

“Like, when he did a favor, instead of asking for something in return, he would say: ‘I will just send you a bill, or that will be one million dollars,” seconded Mills.

Those and other stories were recounted during his visitation and funeral, ensuring that his lasting memory will be a “happy one.”