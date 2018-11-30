Hospice, tour highlight Chamber meeting

You don’t think about it until you need it, but for those currently receiving end of life care, hospice is an extremely valuable service.

Kim Boggs of Bluegrass Care Navigators stopped by the Knox County Chamber of Commerce meeting on November 27 to share some information about their work. Among Boggs’ brief comments was a statement that left a big impact: “Hospice is a free service that is offered through Medicaid, Medicare or private insurance.”

Boggs also said the company does not turn anyone away without health insurance. This means care and peace of mind is just a phone call away for those facing serious illnesses.

