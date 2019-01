Senate President Robert Stivers is conservative; 94 percent conservative, according the ACUF, and that earned him the Award for Conservative Excellence in 2018.

The American Conservative Union Foundation recently released its ratings for the Kentucky General Assembly and it reported that Senator Stivers voted conservatively 94% of the time last year on bills that focused on three criteria: fiscal/economic, social/cultural, and government integrity.

