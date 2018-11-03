Hubbs honored as ‘Farmer of the Year’

“The inter-agency luncheon is something that we (the Conservation District) look forward to hosting each year,” said Donna Roark with Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The luncheon was held this past Thursday, and agricultural departments all over Knox County were in attendance.

The annual luncheon honors a Farmer of the Year. This year, that farmer was Kyle Hubbs, a conservation member since 2014, when he was asked to fill in for his late father-in-law Kenneth “Kenny” Lee. Hubbs says he has farmed from a young age, “since he was big enough to drive a tractor.” Hubbs, also very active on his family farm, a coach with Lynn Camp football, assists with Lynn Camp FFA, a member of the Knox County Extension Council as well as the Knox County Farm Bureau, in charge of Lee Farms, and is the owner of Sav-Rite Home Care.

