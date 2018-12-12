HUMAN REMAINS FOUND

Human remains were found Monday afternoon by a teenager in the Gray community.

A 15-year-old juvenile was riding his four-wheeler in a wooded area off of Garland Cemetery Road when he came across human remains, reports Kentucky State Police Post 10 Public Affairs Officer Shane Jacobs. The teenager called local police and KSP was then notified by Knox County Dispatch to investigate.

KSP was on the scene most of the night collecting evidence. The human remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort Tuesday morning for an autopsy.

