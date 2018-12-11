Human remains located in Knox County

Human remains were found Monday afternoon by a teenager in the Gray community.

A 15-year-old juvenile was riding his four wheeler in a wooded area off of Garland Cemetery Rd when he came across human remains, reports Kentucky State Police Post 10 Public Affairs Officer Shane Jacobs. The teenager called local police and KSP was then notified by Knox County Dispatch to investigate.

State Police were on the scene throughout most of the night collecting evidence. The human remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort this morning for an autopsy.

At this time, no identification and cause of death can be made due to the state of the body.

This case is still under investigation by Det. Jake Wilson. Also assisted at the scene were Deputy Coroner’s with the Knox County Coroner’s Office.

The Advocate will follow this story and provide any updates as they are made available.