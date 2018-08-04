Husband wants things to go smoother at wife’s second funeral

Someone who prefers to remain anonymous sent me a funny joke about a woman’s funeral, if you can imagine such a serious subject being funny.

When the funeral service was over, the pallbearers accidentally bumped into a wall, jarring the casket. They heard a faint moan, so they opened the casket to find the woman was alive.

She lived for another 10 years and then died. A funeral service was held again. As the pallbearers carried the casket, the husband called out: “Watch out for the wall.”

The Bible tells of a day when every Christian who has died will rise from the grave.

“The Lord Himself will descend from heaven with a shout, the voice of the archangel, and the trump God. The dead in Christ shall rise first, then we which are alive and remain will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so shall we ever be with the Lord. (1 Thessalonians 3:16-17).

The very next verse says we are to comfort one another with those words. But the words are comforting only to people who have given their hearts and lives to Jesus. For people who are unprepared, the thought can be very troubling.

Some of our older folks will remember Jan. 25, 1938, when the northern lights, or aurora borealis, were visible in the mountains in our southern states, a very unusual occurrence there. People were caught totally off guard. They had never seen northern lights. Most had never even heard of the phenomenon. Some thought it might be a sign of the rapture, and they rushed to churches to set things right.

That “false alarm” served as a wakeup call for lots of people at the time. But one day, it’s going to be for real. God the Father is going to say to Jesus, go and bring my children home.

The old joke my anonymous friend sent about the woman’s funeral was indeed amusing. But there will be nothing funny about being caught unprepared for the return of our Lord.

Roger Alford offers words of encouragement to residents of America’s heartland. Reach him at rogeralford1@gmail.com.