Husband’s plea halts wife’s proceedings

Dennis Hogan, 51, of Barbourville, pled guilty to two drug charges in the Knox County Circuit Court on January 3.

He pled guilty to one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than two grams) and one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 10 dosages). Both are class D felonies and carry a one to five year sentence each. Hogan will serve seven years total, four and three years to be served concurrently.

Hogan was arrested on August 20, 2018 after Barbourville Police made a controlled buy from him. He also sold less than 10 dosage units of Oxycodone to a cooperating witness with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department earlier in the year.

