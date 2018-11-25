‘I am blessed to have sweet memories of time spent with…family members’

All the roads lead to Grandmother’s house at Thanksgiving. Is that not what we always think of at Thanksgiving no matter where grandmother lived?

These special times gives opportunity to share stories of holidays past as families gather in celebration of our life today and to give thanks for the many blessings past and present.

There is no time like the present to give honor to the special times of childhood and the generations of our loved ones no longer with us.

Memories are precious keepsakes of childhood and time shared with family and friends stored in the channels of our memory to recall time and time again.

I’m searching through favorite recipes passed down from my grandma’s kitchen remembering Thanksgivings passed. It is as being visited by old friends and family members through those tried and true dishes.

Thumbing through the recipes my heart feels warmed, making me feel close to the loved ones no longer here to share holidays. The names on the cards are from close friends of my grandma’s.

I remember many of the women, their recipes filled with tried and true dishes and also filled with friendship from their own kitchens.

My grandma died long ago, however, I will never forget the sweet aroma from her kitchen especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas time.

To an eight year old, being in her grandma’s kitchen under foot is a magical time to remember for sure. I see Grandma in her working apron reaching for her old tin recipe box. She rarely looked at a recipe more than a glance, as she added her own touches with a little of this and a dash of that, never using a timer to tell if her creations were ready. I remember the scent of apples, cinnamon and maple syrup melting together with butter, one of the sweet aromas that came from grandma’s kitchen that linger in the channels on my memory.

As I remember grandma’s “nothing fancy recipes but fit to eat” were her words. I am blessed to have sweet memories of time spent with her and other family members that shared the Thanksgiving table.

As I write, I come to the heart wrenching awareness that I will need at least another lifetime to learn how to cook like grandma did, but then I only have today, if I’m lucky.

Millie’s quote for today, the table is a meeting place, a gathering ground, and the source of substance and nourishment, festivity, safety and satisfaction.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!!