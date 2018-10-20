‘If you are given lemons, make lemonade’

Stinking Creek News

Lend-A-Hand Center

Irma Gall

Some of you are aware that I am somewhat limited these days due to my age and health, one influencing the other.

Anyway, being past 85 seems that my friends and family think it should mean limitations. However living and being responsible on the farm with animals to care for, not just now but for the coming winter months and keeping the buildings in working mode seems to be a poor place to pull in the reins very much. There are cows calving, goats kidding and sows farrowing along with fences to constantly repair and buildings to maintain.

Then there is the hay to harvest three times for winter feeding and bedding, there is a garden awaiting the planning, planting, the cultivating and harvesting and the lawn to care for. It looked like a daunting time indeed. But, uh huh, I had an idea: I will rent (free) out the garden to a family. I can drive my tractor within my limitations as long as I get to remain mainly on the tractor. So I tilled the soil and laid it out for the family. They were enthusiastic in the planning and planting stages but when illness hit them, the follow up got left behind. Coupled with that was a rainy summer which made the weeds thrive and it also made it hard to do pest control so the bugs did have a hay day.

By the middle of June I just had to do something. So I tilled half of the garden over again and planted sweet corn, beans, honey dew and lots of flower seed from the seeds I had saved the fall before. The rainy weather continued to challenge us but gave us opportunity to transplant the flowers throughout the garden with very little watering. So we did have harvesting in September―sweet corn coming out our ears and flowers everywhere. They rewarded our efforts with many and colorful blooms in spite of, or maybe because of the rainy season. I am aware we are just before the killing frost but what a lovely way to end the growing season and what flower seed harvest I should have for the coming year.

Some of you have heard the expression, “If you are given lemons, make lemonade.” So once again we used our limitations for good, like one of our Lend-A-Hand mottos―turn liabilities into assets or curses into blessings. You, too, “can count your blessings, name them one by one and you will see what the Lord hath done,” as the hymn goes.