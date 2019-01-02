Do you know Sissy?

Read the story below and share #Iknowsissy if you or someone you know has been affected by the flaws of the criminal justice system.

There weren’t any blaring sirens when Sissy’s daddy got arrested. Just a lot of flashing lights and then an eerie stillness.

“Thought you might want this,” her brother said.

Handing her a doll was the first kindness he had shown her since he had discovered girls. “Don’t worry. It will be over soon.”

She knew that. In her short life, Sissy’s daddy got arrested a lot. It’s not that she got used to the attention, or the “there, there” looks from sympathetic teachers who saw both her potential and her pain. She just knew how it went.

The police would bang on the door.

Daddy would get arrested.

Mamaw would put up her farm.

Daddy would claim to never do it again as Mommy said she was leaving.

Then he would end up drunk and doing it again because he just couldn’t catch a break.

Sissy doesn’t believe in second chances now. After all, a second chance doesn’t mean anything if you haven’t learned from your first mistake.