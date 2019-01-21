Immunizations available at health department

Are you or your child in need of immunizations? If so, the Knox County Health Department can help!

Why immunize?

“It’s important to keep diseases from occurring,” said Tammy Owens, RN at KCHD. “They’ve saved countless lives and prevented unknown and untold illnesses.”

Along with ensuring an overall healthy population, immunizations also protect the at-risk population, including the immunosuppressed.

“It puts the ones that are at-risk at higher risk if people don’t get vaccinated,” continued Owens. “It can turn into a life or death situation.”

You must be logged in to view this content.