The G.R. Hampton Lady Cougars butted heads with the Girdler Lady Tigers in elementary school B-team action during the Knox County Elementary School Tip-Off Tournament this week. Girdler won the game to take home the championship trophy.

(Photos by Wade Holland/Barbourville Mountain Advocate)