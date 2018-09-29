IN ACTION: Knox County Bowl, Game 2, Knox vs Middlesboro

The Knox County Bowl was held Saturday at Knox County Middle School with several games on tap between Knox County, Middlesboro, Bell County and North Laurel. Inside are pictures from Game 2. Please stay tuned to www.MountainAdvocate.com and pick up a print copy of this week’s Mountain Advocate for more coverage of all games from the Knox County Bowl.

(Editor’s Note: The below pictures have not been cropped nor edited in any way. With the large number of pictures involved, we just uploaded them all. Some may be blurry. Some may not show anything good. We saved the best for the paper)