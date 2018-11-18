In the mountains we forget to count the days

A friend once told me as a child in her quietest moments she listened to the mountains. She believed if you were born and raised in the Mountains, you hear them. The Mountains have a language of their own, hold many secrets and tell many stories. Quite moments and a cup of hot coffee is all I need to refresh my spirit and conger up my Mountain memories.

Each of us tells a story with our lives and my Southern roots are deeply planted in the mountains of Kentucky and can be traced for generations back.

Echos of life returned a mountain moment shared, memories lead me back in time to golden moments shared with family. As we travel through life, we carry a piece of our childhood deep within our spirit that helps to define the persons we are today. Living next door to my grandma during my childhood, I inherited her deep respect and connection to the mountains.

I look back with pleasure remembering summer evenings shared with grandma on the front porch listening to the night sounds of nature. Grandma called these sounds Nature’s Songs.

It was a magical mountain moment watching fireflies “lightening bugs,” listening to the crickets and the call of pond frogs with the lonesome call of the Whippoorwills as we listened in silent adoration.

This was a time when my world was small and I thought time would go on forever. I now value the lasting memory even more and life’s lesson nature taught me.

Our lives are like plotlines in a novel with great memories to put us in touch with the child that swells deep within. Through remembering I am reminded of the deep faith I had as a child, getting in touch with that principle brings balance to my life today. As I look back the peace of the mountain warms me with reverence and deep respect for my mountain heritage.

As the sun gradually goes down on the evening, the world is settling down for the night that peace covers me like a warm blanket warming me with a sense of reverence for all life past and present at the end of this day.

Millie’s thought for today: live life the way it was meant to be, accomplishments great or small, by granting grace to everyone and speaking peace to all. –Unknown

My quote for today: “In the mountains we forget to count the days.” – Japanese Proverb

Mildred Higgins

russandmill@netzero.net