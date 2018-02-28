Incident at Stivers Center leads to power shutdown

An apparent malfunction of the Stivers Center sprinkler system set local authorities in motion Tuesday night.

When Stivers Center Board Chairman Randell Young stopped by the center Tuesday night to inspect the premises since its closure, he noticed the electricity inside the building was off.

“There’s no indication that anyone was in there and did anything wrong,” Young told The Mountain Advocate on Wednesday.

A sprinkler head had opened up, and drowned out an electrical box, damaging some of the breakers inside. When the sprinkler system activated, an alarm should have triggered but did not. Representatives with Landmark Sprinklers, who installed the system, are scheduled to visit the center to inspect the problematic hardware. An adjuster with the center’s insurance company is also scheduled to visit to assess damages incurred during the sprinkler malfunction.

Until the electrical equipment can be fixed, power is shut off to the facility.

Assisting at the scene Tuesday night were Barbourville Police, Barbourville Fire Department and Barbourville Utilities.