Inclement weather results in accident

Windy weather was to blame in a one-vehicle accident this past Thursday.

According to Knox Deputy Hunter Luttrell, around 4:30 p.m. on December 27, a Yukon XL SUV pulling a trailer down Gilliam Hill on 25E became caught up in a gust of wind. Once the SUV and trailer began to fishtail, the driver tried to straighten it up but couldn’t. He then made a split-second decision to put the vehicle into the ditch. By doing so, he avoided other motorists and a potentially bigger accident.

“He didn’t hit anyone, just lost control at the top and swerved all the way to the bottom,” explained Luttrell.

