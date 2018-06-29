Independence Day activities set for City

Mark your calendars now! The City of Barbourville has an array of activities planned for the annual Independence Day celebration.

The most anticipated event, the firework show, will take place on July 4 at dusk at the City Park. As always, the show is free but plan on arriving early to find a good viewing spot. Viewers will be not be allowed on the flood wall due to the safety concerns.

Vearnie and Scott Gray, also known as local band Silhouette, are once again hosting a karaoke contest. It will be held at the park amphitheater and sign-ups will begin at 4 p.m.

