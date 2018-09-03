Indianapolis men arrested for local Walmart theft

Barbourville Police Department officers drove to Indianapolis over the weekend to arrest two men who allegedly stole from Barbourville Walmart.

Police say Joseph Reed, 53, and Ronald Pittman, 36, both of Indianapolis, In, stole car batteries from Barbourville Walmart around 3 a.m. on August 31. The two allegedly backed a U-Haul to Walmart’s fence, cut through it and then stole the car batteries.

Through an investigation, BPD officers learned the identity and location of both men. They then left for Indianapolis early September 2 and returned with the two in custody this morning, September 3.

Reed is charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($500 or more but less than $10,000) and third-degree criminal mischief. Pittman is charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($500 or more but less than $10,000) and first-degree criminal mischief.

Both were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

