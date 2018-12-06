Indictments returned

The Grand Jury returned the following indictments on November 27:

Kenneth George York, 19, of Barbourville, one count of first-degree rape, one count of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, one count of use of a minor in a sexual performance, one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, one count of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, one count of trafficking in a legend drug (first offense), one count of trafficking in marijuana of less than eight ounces (first offense) and one count of third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense).

Ralph W. Jones, 55, of Barbourville, one count of driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence (second offense), one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants (second offense) and one count of failure to wear a seat belt.

Theodore H. Pugh, 32, of Pineville, one count of third-degree rape, one count of use of a minor in a sexual performance, one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities and one count of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Tanya Sue Napier, 41, of Barbourville, five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and one count of theft by deception of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.

Tonya Ann Damron, 35, of Flat Lick, one count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (first offense), two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count of failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, one count of failure to maintain automobile insurance and one count possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kristie Patterson, 39, of Barbourville, one count of theft by unlawful taking of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.

Walter Franklin Goodie, Jr., 40, of Barbourville, one count of first-degree bail jumping.

Lora Ethel Davis, 28, three counts of first-degree sodomy.

Dana M. Woolum, 33, one count of theft of a firearm and one count of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Braden M. Chaney, 26, of Lexington, one count of first-degree bail jumping.

Tasha Lopez-Gonzalez, 35, of Corbin, one count of theft by deception of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.

Brandy M. Spencer, 28, of Tyner, one count of theft by deception of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.

Mark P. Vance, 23, of London, one count of theft by deception of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000.

Scott D. Ward, 24, of Corbin, one count of first-degree fleeing or evading the police, one count of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of first-degree criminal mischief and one count of no tail lamps.

River William Humfleet, 22, of Lily, one count of receiving stolen property of the value of $10,000 or more and one count of second-degree persistent felony offender.

Tasha Lynette Polson, 36, of Corbin, one count of receiving stolen property of the value of $10,000 or more and one count of second-degree persistent felony offender.

The Grand Jury will not meet in December or return indictments.