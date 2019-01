A tip on possible drug activity on Click Hill in Heidrick led to an arrest on Tuesday.

When Knox County Deputy Sam Mullins received the information and contacted the people at the site of the complaint, he found:

Christopher Miller, 41 of Jackson, GA, in possession of a small plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale and a glass “meth” pipe.

Miller was arrested on possession charges and lodged in the KCDC.