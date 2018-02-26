Instructor arrested for soliciting sex from student

A local trade school instructor was arrested Friday and charged with attempting to solicit a Knox Central High School female student for sex in November 2017.

John Barger, 51 of Barbourville was arrested by Kentucky State Police after they say he sent a Facebook message to a KCHS female student on November 1, 2017 “to solicitate the female student for sex.” Barger was charged with one count of Prohibited Use of Electronic Communication System to Procure Minor/Peace Off Re: Sex Offenses.

You must be logged in to view this content.