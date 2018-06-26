Interim president announced as Gray leaves Baptist Health Corbin

By JENNIFER K. PERKINS

For The Mountain Advocate

Baptist Health Corbin President Larry Gray has left the hospital to assume a new role as president of the Baptist Health Louisville Hospital.

Gray began his career as a clinical chaplain at Central Baptist Hospital (now known as Baptist Health Lexington), becoming director of pastoral care in 1986. In 1993, he took on executive duties at the Lexington hospital, becoming vice president for system support and administrative services in 1997.

In 2011, Gray became the President of the Corbin hospital.

Gray said he was contacted by the CEO a few weeks ago and was asked if he would be willing to move to Louisville. He agreed and accepted the position.

