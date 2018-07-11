INVITATION TO QUOTE

BARBOURVILLE INDEPENDENT BOARD OF EDUCATION

PRIMARY DEPOSITORY

The Barbourville Board of Education will accept Quotes for Primary Bank Depository Services for the period of September 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019.

General Conditions and Quote Specifications may be picked up at the Barbourville Board of Education Administrative Office Building, 140 School Street, Barbourville, KY 40906 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Electronic delivery of the specifications is available on request.

Quotes must be received by Friday, July 27, 2018 by 3:00 p.m. in sealed envelopes. Quotes will be opened on Monday, July 30, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. The Primary Bank Depository Services Agreement will be awarded on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. during the regularly scheduled Board Meeting.

The Board reserves the right to reject any or all quotes.