Is that a spider in your pocket? Perhaps your right hand has been itching lately.

If you believe in old wives tales, either of these scenarios means money is coming your way and it could be courtesy of the Kentucky State Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Fund.

According to Kentucky’s Treasurer, Allison Ball, Knox Countians have over $1,170,766 of unclaimed property just waiting to be collected.

You must be logged in to view this content.