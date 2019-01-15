Is ringleader on the road to redemption?

The Tennessee man federal prosecutors say was the ringleader in a conspiracy to burglarize nearly 70 pharmacies across 11 states over a five-year period, including two in Corbin, was sentenced Tuesday, January 8 to seven years in prison.

Robert Nunley of Tracy City, Tennessee appeared before Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove in U.S. District Court in London for formal sentencing.

Nunley pleaded guilty in March to two counts of burglary of a pharmacy and one count of conspiracy to distribute Schedule II controlled substances, to include oxycodone.

Based on the results of the presentence investigation, which took into account multiple factors including his criminal history, and the nature and circumstances of the offense, the federal sentencing guidelines set a sentencing range of 78 to 98 months for Nunley.

