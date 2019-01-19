So 2019, here we come, ready to make this a good year for all. It will definitely be a different year for us at Lend-A-Hand Center. Peggy and I started the program which we named Lend-A-Hand Center to share our skills and talents with the people along Stinking Creek. You can do the math and come to the same conclusion we have – it is time for new leadership. Peggy is in a Health Center leaving me here to keep the home fires burning along with Steve’s help and Berk this summer.

The Lend-A-Hand Center Board of Directors with God’s help have been searching for new leadership. We have looked near and far for just the right person or people. Hallelujah, we finally found them, or should I say, they found us. Charles and Diann from right here on Stinking Creek, people who grew up in our programs and are well known in this community have chosen to live in the Center and keep the programs going. No, we are not interested in cloning Peggy and Irma but keep some of the old and develop new programs especially with youth. Some new board members will mingle with the present members to make some definite plans for programs with some new ones for stability and new ideas and enthusiasm. We are interested in getting a quick start so we will meet again in February to make some definite plans. We are very excited with the new leadership and about things that can be done on Stinking Creek.

Steve has taken up new residence in Knox County. I, Irma, have decided to return to my many family members located near Goshen, Indiana. I spent two weeks in December in that area getting my new home ready. It was good to spend time with family this Christmas after being out of the loop for so many years.

It is a bitter sweet experience for me saying “farewell” to a life I have known so long, to my church family, to my friends and neighbors and even to my cabin and the animals. I want to express my appreciation to so many in Knox County who have made this my home. I can’t name them because of space and time and because space and time have made so many changes. So my wish for you is I hope you fare well as I hope to in my new location