“It only takes one time…” – Health Commissioner speaks on opioid epidemic

The community in collaboration with Health Corps and Union College welcomed a native son on Tuesday to address local youth about the opioid epidemic facing our community.

Harlan native, Union graduate, and Kentucky State Health Commissioner, Dr. Jeffrey Howard began with statistics like the alarming four Kentuckians who die every day as a result of opioid overdoses. He mentioned the tens of millions of dollars being spent in in the state to treat the disease. Opioids affect reasoning and decision making in the brain. Then, his talk took a different turn as he spoke in earnest about his own experience as a child affected by substance abuse in his family. Emphasizing resilience and efforts to reknit the community, he shared how one family’s inviting him in for dinner periodically showed him that he did not have to continue the cycle of poverty and abuse. He concluded by warning the audience that, “Our bodies are programmed to seek dopamine highs, be it through achievement, sports, roller coasters, or substances, “he stated, “be careful, be self-aware, because it only takes one time.”

