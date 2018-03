Mr. J. T. Burnett, 82, of Barbourville, the husband of Maxine Partin Burnett, passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 14, 2018 at his home. He was the son of the late Jim T. Burnett and Nicie Bargo Mills born on February 20, 1936 in Knox County.

His funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Sunday, March 18 at 1 P.M. He was laid to rest in the Chance-Indian Creek Cemetery. www.knoxfuneralhome.com.