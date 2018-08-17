Mrs. Jacqueline Hampton age 63 of Barbourville, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in the Barbourville Appalachian Regional Hospital. She was born on June 29, 1954, in Knox County, Kentucky the daughter of Henry Carl Woolum and Mary Francis (Brown) Woolum.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hampton will be conducted in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, June 30, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. Burial was in the Hampton Cemetery at Swan Pond. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.