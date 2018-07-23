Jail garden in full bloom

Straight from the garden to the table, the Knox County Detention Center has reaped its first big harvest this summer, providing sliced cucumbers from its own garden as part of the inmates’ lunch on July 16.

The detention center puts the land behind the jail to use every summer by planting a garden. This year, inmates helped plow, plant, tend and harvest corn, cucumber, tomatoes and beans.

“It saves us a little money and it teaches them [the inmates] to garden,” said Deputy Jailer David Stewart. “It teaches them old timey stuff. Plus, they like to do a good job for us. They take pride in their work.”

