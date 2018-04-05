James Edward Greene, better known as “Eddie”, age 68, of Flat Lick, died Friday, March 23, 2018 in the Lexington VA Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was a son of the late Daniel P. Greene and Lovinnia Bays Greene, born to them on July 23, 1949 in Pineville, Kentucky.

Eddie was a member of the Concord Baptist Church at Flat Lick; a United States Marine Corp Vietnam War Veteran; and was a retired Conductor for the CSX Railroad Company.

On June 7, 1980, he united in marriage to Linda Rosetta Partin and to this union three children: Michael, Sarah Danielle and James were born.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother: Daniel P. and Lovinnia (Bays) Greene, and by his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Herman and Levada (Helton) Partin.

He is survived by his loving wife of over 37 years: Linda Rosetta Greene of Flat Lick. His three children: Michael Greene of Gray; Sarah Danielle Daniel of Flat Lick; and James Greene and wife, Teri of Gray. His four grandchildren: Connor Daniel, Eli Daniel, Tucker Greene and Easton Greene. His special loving niece and nephew: Ivy Partin and Clay Partin of Flat Lick. His brother: Danny Greene and wife, Laura of Flat Lick. His sister-in-law: Sandy Dunn of South Carolina; and his two brothers-in-law: Gary Partin and wife, Vicky of Knox County, and Allen Partin of Knox County; and many other loving nieces and nephews, and other relatives and dear friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral Services for James Edward Greene better known as “Eddie” will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 27, 2018 in the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Helton and Rev. Dennis Chesnut officiating.

Burial will follow in the Partin-Wilson Memorial Gardens at Swan Pond with the DAV Chapter 158 of Keavy conducting Military Honors.

Those serving as Pallbearers will be: Stephen Barnes, Kevin Barnes, Jeremy King, Justin King, Jason Partin and Brian Hamilton.

Those serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be family, friends and neighbors.

The Greene family will receive friends after 6:00 P.M. on Monday at the Hopper Funeral Home, and on Tuesday after 11:00 A.M. and until the funeral hour.

Hopper Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.