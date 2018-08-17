Mr. James Garfield Taylor age 84 of Elam Branch, Barbourville departed this life on Saturday, July 21, 2018 in the Hillcrest Health & Rehabilitation Center in Corbin. He was born on January 14, 1934 in Rose Hill, Virginia and was the son of George Washington Taylor and Gracie Rice Frederick.

Funeral services for Mr. Garfield Taylor will be conducted in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. with burial following in the Taylor-Rice Cemetery at Elam Branch. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.