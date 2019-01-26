January brings winter tranquility

Today the forecast tells winter weather is finally here… Winter brings tranquility that no other season knows… Winter is a time when Mother Nature seems to rest and the world seems to sleep. It is in this solitude quiet time that God seems the closest to me. This is a nurturing time and the mind needs to be still to allow the pervasive calm to work its miracle.

The Palette of January (Author Unknown)

God is the greatest artist, and I really believe that January is His favorite palette. Yes, I know spring with its flowering murals, summer with its verdant forests and fall with its changing colors are all beautiful in their own right. But January of my youth were filled with art more breathtaking than any other.

First, there was the frost and ice on our windows. It seemed to always be there from late November to early March. That window frost was the mark of the battle. Our old woodstove fought with the freezing cold just outside our poorly insulated, three roomed home. However, with periodic help of the sun, the stove held its own during the day. Some melting of the previous night’s frost would occur and with warm fingers, we three children would practice writing and drawing on the condensing water on the windowpanes.

Then, during the frigid night, a relentless north wind would refreeze the wetness, adding another layer of hard frost atop the layer of solid ice.

The process repeated itself day after day until ice on the single-pane windows was probably almost an inch thick at the bottom.

Sure, it was cold, but it was also BEAUTIFUL. Each day we had another ice painting with delicate veins and fingers of frost.

Many times, we wouldn’t be able to go outside to play, but the windowpanes always gave us at least a few minutes of distraction on what might have otherwise been a dreary January day. When we could play outside, nature’s beauty was all the more perfect and varied. Sunlight transformed snowy fields into bejeweled hills and vales. I pretended I was king; the pasture next to our home was my personal treasure room.

The barren trees took on a new life. Each branch outlined with a thin white vein, painted with the finest brushstrokes. Evergreens bore swaths of snow and ice, and the cedars groaned under the powdery burden. We kids took such pleasure in catching one another under a branch, and with a quick twitch, dumping the frozen stuff on a sibling.

If the sky was clear, the stark blue was bluer than any other time of the year. If overcast, it held the promise of more delicately falling snow, adding more unique flakes to the quite white landscape.

My favorite pastime was finding a tree stump on which to sit and observe the artist as He added stroke after stroke to His wintry masterpiece. Looking back, I sometimes wonder how I could think the harsh beauty of January could compare to the other seasons. Perhaps it is because I took the other seasons with their fair-weather days for granted. The unique beauty of January required that we actively look for, search out and discover its treasures.

Millie’s thought for today: self-renewal usually begins quietly “be still, be quiet, enjoy the gifts of Mother Nature.”

Mildred Higgins

