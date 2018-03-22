Jean (Logan) Davis, age 87 of Canton, Michigan and formerly of Knox County, died Friday, March 9, 2018 in the Crystal Creek Assisted Living in Canton, Michigan. She was a daughter of the late Franklin Dooley Logan and Mary Ellen (Mays) Logan, born to them on September 13, 1930 at Goldens Creek in Knox County.

When she lived here, Mrs. Davis was a member of the Locust Grove Baptist Church at Goldens Creek, and a well known Knox County Seamstress and she had worked at Warners of Barbourville. In Michigan, she had worked for Fisher Body for a short time as a Seamstress, and she enjoyed flowers, and going to the University of Michigan Botanical Gardens.

On August 17, 1951, she united in marriage to Henry Clarence ( H.C.) Davis, Jr. and to this union three sons: Kenneth, Terry and Jerry were born.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband H.C. Davis, Jr. on August 6, 2005; and by her four brothers: Kyle , Kay, Johnny and Ed; and by her two sisters: Edith and Verla.

She is survived by her loving family: her sons: Kenneth Davis and wife, Patricia of Clinton Township, Michigan; Terry Davis and wife, Lynn of Mexico; and Jerry Davis of Cape Coral, Florida.

Her seven grandchildren: Laura Davis Rossell and husband, Joe, Julie Davis Misajlovic, Shelly Davis Nawojski, Emily Davis, Adam Davis, Jacquelynn Davis and Jennifer Davis.

Her four great grandchildren: Megan Rossell, Delos Rossell, Isabella Nawojski and Vivienne Nawojski.

Her brother: Jimmy Logan; and her four sisters: Irene Runion, Geraldine Brooks, Pauline Lawson and Carol Lake; and many nieces and nephews, and other relatives, and dear friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral Services for Jean Logan Davis will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 14, 2018 in the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Josh Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Barbourville Cemetery.

The serving as Pallbearers will be: Family and Friends.

The Davis family will receive friends at the Hopper Funeral Home from 5:00 until 9:00 P.M. on Tuesday, and after 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday and until the funeral hour.

Hopper Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.