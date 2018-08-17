Jerry Wayne Fisher of Indianapolis, Indiana, broke the bonds of this world on 23 July, 2018. He is survived by his daughter Christy (Fisher) Smith of Valencia, CA; his sons Jeremy Fisher of Los Angeles, CA; James Fisher of Lancaster, CA; and his wife, Allyce Fisher, Indianapolis, IN; stepsons Lewis Perrine and Lee Carnish; of Indianapolis, IN; five grandchildren – Chelsea, Chandler, Jared, Jaden, and Aleyah; and four step- grandchildren – Melissa K. Fogg, Allyce Perrine, Donovan Perrine, and Kaydance Perrine-Sminth; all of Indianapolis; sisters Jessie Morgan and Maude Lockard of Michigan; Dorothy Kiser of Greenwood, IN; and Brenda Stivale of Pennsylvania; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerry was born and raised in Barbourville, KY; the son of Jesse Taylor Fisher and Leona (Payne) Fisher. Jerry was preceded in his passing by his parents, Jesse T. and Leona Fisher; brothers Eugene and George Fisher; and sisters Barbara (Fisher) Lacefield and Carol Ann Fisher.

As a young man Jerry aspired to become a minister for the Lord.

In high school Jerry played varsity football at Barbourville, KY; and was known “Kingfish” since few could catch him and fewer still could hold on. Jerry was also Homecoming King. He studied law for two years at Union College in Barbourville, KY, before moving to Indianapolis, IN, where he studied and became an electrical engineer. Mr. Fisher worked for the RCA for many years where he was instrumental in developing the 8-track cassette. Jerry was also a valued employee of the CENTAC Corporation; and provided vocational training to disadvantaged youths through Vincennes University.

Jerry is a member of Discover Church in Indianapolis, Indiana.

As an accomplished artist, Jerry gifted several oil paintings to friends and family over the years providing each with much pleasure throughout the years.

Services for Mr. Fisher will be July 28, 2018. Friends and family wishing to attend are asked to gather at Crown Hill Cemetery between 10:00 and 10:30 a.m. A brief graveside service with full military honors and internment will be at 11:00 a.m.; followed by a celebration of Jerry’s life at Discover Church, 11605 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis IN.

