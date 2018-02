Mrs. Joann Campbell Miller, 65, of Trosper, the wife of Rev. Jimmy Wayne Miller, passed away Monday afternoon, February 5, 2018 at the Hazard ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Eugene and Lucille Bays Campbell born on February 24, 1952 in Knox County.

Her funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Friday, February 9 at 1 P.M. She was laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery. www.knoxfuneralhome.com