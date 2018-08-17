Johny Frank Brown, 78, of Flat Lick, passed away on Friday, June 22, 2018 at the Barbourville Nursing Home. He was born in Carroll County, GA on June 12, 1940, and was a son of the late Hugh Dorsey and Dorothy Thornton Brown. He was a Veteran, having served in the United States Navy. Johny had been a Minister and a Justice of the Peace in Thompson, GA. He also worked for many years as a Recovery Manager for Goodyear Stores before retiring as the Owner and Operator of John’s Tires in Pineville.

Survivors include his wife, Alberta Brown; children, Deborah and Charles Evans, Deloris and Benny Jones, Kenneth and Dinah Jarvis, Larry Jo Jarvis, Allen and Lisa Brown and Joy and Gerald McKettrick; grandchildren, Geoff, Jonathan, Heather, Holly, MaKayla, Kendra, Kimberly, Caleb, Madison, Katie Jo, Jamie, Kyle and Chris and a host of great-grandchildren; brothers and sister, Jimmy Brown, Larry Brown and Judy Brown and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be on Sunday at 3:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Amis Bargo Cemetery at Flat Lick with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Brown Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.