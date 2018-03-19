Jones, Mills named Knox winners in 2017 Jim Claypool Writing and Art Contest

Jaden Jones was named the Knox County winner in the 2017 Jim Claypool Conservation Writing Contest, while Dalton Mills was named the 2017 Art contest winner. This contest was produced as a partnership between Kentucky Farm Bureau and the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts, and themed: “Water is Life.”

Students, grades K-12, from across the Commonwealth used the water theme to create 48,311 art and writing entries. Judges from the local conservation districts chose county winners, whose entries then moved on to the state-level competition. A distinguished panel of judges with diverse environmental backgrounds selected statewide winders in both writing and art categories on January 29, 2018. State, area and county winders received a check sponsored by the Kentucky Farm Bureau.