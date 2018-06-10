Judge gently- ‘Don’t be too harsh with the man who sins’

One could say that I dwell in the past, but I do so to remember with respect those special people, our ancestors, whose shoulders we stand on today. Looking back over the years of your life, do you ever wonder in what way you being here on earth have influenced or benefited those around you?

As for myself I’ve carried my grandma’s advice all these many years, “child not everyone is meant to do great things in life, so bloom where you are planted,” she would say. She reminded me to look forward to the future but to cherish my roots and family members that paved the trail before my time.

I have many memories of good times; each memory is sweet and tender to me like old photographs I keep tucked away in my heart. From time to time I take one out to reminisce about an experience or event that taught me a life lessons learned for the greatest generation.

An old Chinese proverb says, “A single conversation across the table with a wise man is worth a month’s study of books.” I agree with this completely. Somehow I was aware of all that could be learned from watching and listening to conversation of “older folk” from a very early age. However I was too young to fully understand the wisdom behind their words and thoughts. As time passed after their deaths, I came to understand the meaning behind their advice and strong feelings about life.

Their example drove home the importance of being of strong character, caring and trustworthy, to judge gently my fellow man. Grandma would be pleased to know that I listened and took her advice through my lifetime. I remember her words “life is a beautiful gift so live it fully.”

As I end my writing the noise of the day is being exchanged for the stillness of the evening. The peace of the moment covers me like a warm blanket. Warming me with the sense of respect and reverence for life and remembering the good times passed and the things I learned along the way.

JUDGE GENTLY

The author is unknown; pray, don’t find fault with the man who limps, or stumbles along the road. Unless you have worn the shoes he wears or struggled beneath his load. There may be tacks in his shoes that hurt though hidden away from view. Or the burden he bears placed on your back might cause you to stumble too.

Do not sneer at the man who is down today, unless you have felt the blow that caused his fall of felt the shame that only the fallen know.

You may be strong but still the blows that was his if dealt to you in the selfsame way, at the selfsame time might cause you to stagger too.

Don’t be too harsh with the man who sins or pelt him with words or stone unless you are sure—yea, doubly sure that you have no sin of your own.

For you know, perhaps if the tempter’s voice should whisper as soft to you as it did to him as he went astray it might cause you to falter too.

My quote for today, “The planet does not need more successful people. The planet desperately needs more peacemakers, healers, restorers, storytellers and lovers of all kinds.” The Dalai Lama

Mildred Higgins

russandmill@netzero.net