Judge orders records in alleged abuse of 4 yr. old

Nickalas Jorgenson and Natasha McBee, the parents accused of locking their four-year-old in a room, returned to Circuit Court Friday, September 28.

The Commonwealth’s team stated they are still waiting on additional discovery for this case and Judge Gregory A. Lay ordered for medical records from Barbourville ARH Hospital, where the 4-year-old was taken for a full assessment.

Both Jorgenson and McBee’s attorneys asked for a bond review which was denied.

“I keep my findings as previously endorsed,” said Lay.

