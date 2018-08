Ms. June Pearline Wagers, 65, of Girdler, passed away Monday morning, June 11, 2018 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was the daughter of the late Johnnie and Nannie Root Wagers born on June 11, 1953 at Fount.

A graveside memorial service was conducted in the Hampton Cemetery Wednesday, June 13 at 2 P.M.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.